Press Play: Jean-Mikhael ‘Senorita’

Jean-Mikhael

Jean-Mikhael is being praised as the UK Prince. The rising singer and songwriter released his debut EP The Deal, which peaked at the  #8 on iTunes R&B/Soul charts.

Mikael is back with a video for his new single Senorita, visuals inspired by a feel good time with his friends.

“Because the audio acoustic version of has a feel of being amongst friends and being in a place where it’s intimate and people having fun,” Mikael said in an exclusive statement to HelloBeautiful. “I wanted to portray that feeling in the video as well. So I asked my friends to be in it to show us all together enjoying the music, the company and having a good time and I think the audio and visuals go hand in hand to fulfill that vision to then create a simple but effective message to my viewers. I wanted my friends to feel the same journey I felt with the sliding doors experience.”

Jean-Mikhael is a student of the historic BRIT school where beloved musicians Adele, Amy Winehouse, Jessie J and Ella Eyre honed their crafts. He’s also being vocal coached by Justin Timberlake’s vocal coach.

Watch Senorita, below:

