Marshawn Lynch Heading Towards Retirement According To League Sources

Marshawn Lynch appears to be hanging up the cleats if developing reports are true. According to league sources, the Oakland Raiders running back isn’t planning to return to the field this coming season.

With the three-day NFL draft kicking off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, the Raiders have one more potential need to address: running back.

Minus Lynch, the Raiders’ backfield now will be left with backs such as Isaiah Crowell, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren.

Lynch, who turned 33 on Monday, plans to move on to the next phase of his life.

Lynch’s stint with the Raiders had highs and lows, but “Beast Mode” continued to be entertaining and productive. Last season, he was tied for fifth in the AFC with 331 rushing yards through Week 5 when he suffered what eventually became a season-ending groin injury against the Seattle Seahawks, his former team, in London.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of Beast Mode from the sidelines and in commercials for years to come.

D.L. Chandler Posted 7 hours ago

