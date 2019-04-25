Go Head, Uncle Joe: 15 Photos Of Joe Biden Looking Presidential AF

There’s been so much speculation surrounding Joe Biden and his run for President in the 2020 election. Back in 2015, the then Vice President assured us that he will not be seeking the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination. He once stated in a news conference,

“Mr. President, thank you for lending me the Rose Garden for a minute. As my family and I have worked through the grieving process, I’ve said all along that it may very well be that that process closes the window on a campaign for president. I have concluded that it has closed.”

But my oh my how things have changed in a matter of four years. After watching the country essentially crap thanks to a Head Of State who pretty much doesn;t know WTF he’s doing, Uncle Joe decided to step up to help truly make America greater than it was before. On Thursday, Biden announced his decision to run for president for a third time with a campaign video that pretty much shut down the Internet. He even classily threw some shots at current President Trump and how he failed to handle many of brutal attacks by White Supremacists in the past four years.

“He said there were quote some very fine people on both sides. With those words, the President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.”

Biden added that the 2020 race is a “battle for the soul of this nation.”

“The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America, America, is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”

Even during his days as VP, Joe Biden has carried himself more Presidential than Trump and many other hopeful in the upcoming election — and with that comes a bunch of haters.

After Biden’s announcement on Thursday, Trump tweeted:

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

But if you think a tweet from a former reality star will stop Uncle Joe from getting his campaign on, guess again. Hit the flip to check out these photos of Joe Biden looking Presidential AF.

Go Head, Uncle Joe: 15 Photos Of Joe Biden Looking Presidential AF was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: