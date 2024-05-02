Georgia Elections 2024: All You Need to Know!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Georgia 2024 Election Dates

General Primary Election / Nonpartisan Election – May 21, 2024

Early Voting Dates – April 29 – May 17

General Primary Election Runoff / Nonpartisan Runoff – June 18, 2024

Early Voting Dates – As soon as possible, but no later than June 10 – June 14

General Election – November 5, 2024

Early Voting Dates – October 15 – November 1

Registration Deadline for this election – 10/07/2024

General Election Runoff – December 3, 2024

Early Voting Dates – As soon as possible, but no later than November 25 – November 27

Registration Deadline for this election – 10/07/2024

How to register to vote

and/or to see if you’re still eligible to vote

To register you must be a citizen, a legal resident of Georgia. You must be at least 17 ½ at the time of registration and at least 18 by the time you vote. The last day to register if you want to vote in this

November’s election is October 7, 2024. Also, Oct. 7th is the last day to update your address if you’ve moved, so the state will assign you a new polling place.

To register by mail, you may download the Voting Application, print, fill it in and mail it back to your county elections office.

Download Application – https://sos.ga.gov/sites/default/files/forms/GA_VR_APP_2019.pdf

To register online, you must have a valid driver’s license, or a state issued ID.

Online Application – https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/beginRegistration.do

If you haven’t voted in a while or contacted the secretary of state’s office, Georgia law allows election officials to give you an inactive status. That means they’ll purge you from the voter rolls. To reactivate your status, re-register by the deadline of Oct. 7, 2024. Check your registration status here. https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

Where to vote

Be mindful, polling places can change from one day to the next day, especially during Early Voting. That’s why it’s important for you to check with the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page – before you go vote to make sure that you show up at the correct precinct.

To find your precinct – https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

NOTE: If you are in the wrong voting location, Provisional ballots will not be used UNLESS it’s after 5 pm on Election Day. Showing up at the wrong place, and standing in long lines can be frustrating especially if you’re told you have to go to another location. So, get your correct polling place by using the link. https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

Who’s running in the Election

The Secretary of State’s office offers contact information about all candidates who have qualified to run in the upcoming elections. If you have a question for the candidates about issues, experience etc…

or if you’d like to work in their campaigns, you can use the following link to see candidates running in elections. https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/qualifying-candidate-information

Sample Ballots

Sample ballots give you a snapshot of the actual ballot including the list of candidates and ballot measures. Go to the Georgia MY voter webpage and log in to see the sample ballot for your county.

Log onto the MyVoterPage here. https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

Absentee Ballot Request

Absentee Voting is an option for voters who would rather mail in their ballots. In Georgia, you do not need an excuse to mail in your ballot. However, you must fill out an application to request an Absentee Ballot in order to get one in the mail. Your request must be received by your election officials at least 11 days before the election. You can either make your request on-line or through the mail. Once you get the ballot, fill it out and return it so that your election officials receive it by Election Day to be counted.

Use this link to request an Absentee Ballot on-line. https://securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/s/

Use this link to download the Absentee Ballot request form and send it by mail.

https://securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/resource/1688626692000/AbsenteeBallotPDF

Absentee Voting

Once you’ve received your Absentee Ballot and filled out your choices, then follow the accompanying directions on how to return the ballot and seal the envelope. Your ballot will be checked using ID information. Absentee ballots may be returned by mail, in person or at a secure drop box location.

Become a Poll Worker

Elections depend on reliable citizens to make sure the process runs smoothly. As a poll official, you’ll swear an oath to uphold election laws and protect the security of the election. If you’re interested, you can apply using this link. https://sos.ga.gov/form/secure-vote-serve-poll-official

Voter Identification – IN PERSON

Voters who show up at the polls, will need to bring a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport. Bring one of the following 7 forms of ID when you vote in-person.

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired Student ID from a Georgia public College or University Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority, or other entity of this state Valid U.S. passport ID Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph if the voter

Voter Identification –Absentee Voting

When you request an Absentee Ballot, you must include your driver’s license number. If you do not have one, you can use a state-issued ID or get a free ID from any Department of Drivers Services or your county elections office. Below are types of identification you’ll need for absentee voting.

United States Passport Georgia Voter identification card Other valid photo ID card issued by a branch, department, agency, or entity of the State of Georgia, any other state, or the United States authorized by law to issue personal identification United States military identification card provided that such identification card contains a photograph of the voter Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government, Georgia state government, or Georgia county, municipality, board, authority, or any other entity of the state of Georgia provided that such employee identification card contains a photograph of the voter Tribal identification card, provided that such identification card contains a photograph of the voter Student ID from a Georgia public college or university Or you may use any of the following documents which shows your name and address.

a. Current utility bill

b. Bank statement

c. Paycheck

d. Government-issued check

e. Another government document

Get time off to Vote

Georgia law requires employers to grant workers up to 2 hours to vote on Election Day as long as you give your employer reasonable notice. The employer can specify which hours the employee can take, and the employer is not mandated to pay the employee for the time taken off.

Georgia Elections 2024: All You Need to Know! was originally published on majicatl.com