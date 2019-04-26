25 years ago we were introduced to a nine man group from Staten Island whose members were strong enough to bring the ruckus on their own for more than two decades and luckily the Wu-Tang Clan killer bees still pack a helluva punch in their stingers to get the job on the mic done.

Today Wu-Tang’s Iron Lung a.k.a. Method Man returns on the dolo tip with a new clip for “Two More Mins” in which Johnny Blaze shows he can still get it lit whenever he needs to turn into the Ghost Rider.

Going from the old school to the new, Icewear Vezzo links up with Big Sean stack whips like they do paper in their CGI fueled visual to “Balance.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from LK Snoop featuring Luh Soldier, Beast Coast, and more.

METHOD MAN – “TWO MORE MINS”

ICEWEAR VEZZO FT. BIG SEAN – “BALANCE”

LK SNOOP FT. LUH SOLDIER – “LIVIN”

JACK HARLOW FT. CYHI THE PRYNCE – “DRIP DROP”

BEAST COAST – “LEFT HAND”

KEVIN ABSTRACT – “PEACH”

