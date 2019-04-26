Details About Upcoming ‘James Bond 25’ Movie Revealed, Rami Malek Main Villain

Details about Agent 007 aka James Bond’s yet to be titled 25th theatrical adventure were revealed today. The event which took place in Jamaica the birthplace of many of the novels written by Bond’s creator Ian Flemming.

James Bond 25’s producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson and Director Cary Joji Fukanaga were on hand to reveal the films official cast. Returning for his fifth and final stint as the martini-drinking secret agent is Daniel Craig, Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek will take on the role as Bond’s main villain while Ralph Fiennes (Gareth Mallory), Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), and Lea Seydoux (Dr. Madelaine Swann) will be making their return in the latest Bond flick.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Newcomers to the Bond franchise include Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Dali Benssalah, Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and David Dencik (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy). As far as the film’s plot is concerned, Bond’s retirement in Jamaica will be cut short when he decides to join a rescue mission to save a kidnapped scientist after his friend from the CIA Felix Leiter shows up asking for his help. He will then have to take on a bunch of villains armed with dangerous new technology to make sure his mission succeeds.

007 reporting for duty. Join us live in Jamaica for the #BOND25 start of production. Send your questions to the cast using #BOND25 https://t.co/0teFAmw8Sl — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Shooting for the film currently underway in Jamaica and Norway with production set to take place in London and Italy. James Bond 25 will also mark the first time in the franchise’s long and storied history that it will be shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

The untitled 25th Bond film is slated to arrive in theaters April 8, 2020. You can watch the entire reveal event in the video below.

