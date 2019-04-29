CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Avenger-Steria: The Most Bizarre Fan Moments During ‘Endgame’ Weekend

From obsessed to chaotic.

12 reads
Leave a comment
Avengers: Endgame

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Avengers: Endgame is not a movie to play with.

Of course, the Avengers are a force to be reckoned with by themselves, but it’s really the fans who will wreak havoc if anyone messes with their precious Marvel heroes.

This weekend, the flick that caps off a major era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released to theaters. According to Deadline, it completely smashed box office records, becoming the highest grossing opening weekend film domestically, international and worldwide with $1.209 billion dollars in revenue.

Clearly, fans were flooding the theaters.

But it didn’t come without some bizarre and outright violent stories. Hit the flip, to find out how wild fans became during Endgame weekend.

Avenger-Steria: The Most Bizarre Fan Moments During ‘Endgame’ Weekend was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close