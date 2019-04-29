Avengers: Endgame is not a movie to play with.

Of course, the Avengers are a force to be reckoned with by themselves, but it’s really the fans who will wreak havoc if anyone messes with their precious Marvel heroes.

This weekend, the flick that caps off a major era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released to theaters. According to Deadline, it completely smashed box office records, becoming the highest grossing opening weekend film domestically, international and worldwide with $1.209 billion dollars in revenue.

Clearly, fans were flooding the theaters.

But it didn’t come without some bizarre and outright violent stories. Hit the flip, to find out how wild fans became during Endgame weekend.

Avenger-Steria: The Most Bizarre Fan Moments During ‘Endgame’ Weekend was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Royce Dunmore Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: