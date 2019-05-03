For more than two decades Marlon Wayans has been known as one of the many funny men in the comedically prolific Wayans family but when it comes to his sneaker collection the man is no joke.

Taking to his YouTube channel to stunt on sneakerheads, hypebeasts and anyone else who lives, breathes and eats kicks, Marlon poses in front of stacks of sneaker boxes while pulling out the kind of heat that’ll turn hearts cold with hate. While a lot of the kicks he had on hand would be considered “eh,” he did pull out some grails like the ’99 Jordan cement IV’s with the “Nike” logo on the tab, some ’06 Supreme Air Force 1’s, and the recently released limited edition adidas “Dragonball Z” Goku joints.

Check out the video below and watch Marlon explain why he’s one of the few people in the sneaker world who holds Pro-Keds so close to his heart.

Marlon Wayans Flaunts A Ridiculous Sneaker Collection, Cause Why Not? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

