CLOSE
ATL
Home

Huge Event Supporting Little People! March For babies ATL a Big Success.

0 reads
Leave a comment

An overcast on Saturday flirted with the possibility of rain, but it never came. This was a sure sign for what Saturday May 4 was going to be like for Down Town Atlanta’s version of March For Babies. thousands gathered in Old Fourth Ward Park to celebrate and support mothers and families of premature babies. The event was hosted by Katie Walls (WSBTV) & Reec Swiney (Hot 107.9) with DJ Frost (Majic 107.9) providing the tunes for the day. Families where able to share heartwarming and tear jerking stories, letting each other know that they are not alone and to remain hopeful no mater the circumstance. Even Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms  came out in support and shared her motherhood story. At one point, Reec took the stage an was joined by two of his daughters as he shared his “preemie story”. He was even brought to tears as he recounted his youngest daughter “Catherine’s, 88 day stay in the NICU, and how March For Babies resources really helped his family through that time. The event was a huge success and the amazing energy that Executive Director of March of Dimes, Sean Slater, brought seemed to pour right into the march and day in general. This single event helped raise over $400,000 as well!

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close