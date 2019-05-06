Huge Event Supporting Little People! March For babies ATL a Big Success.

An overcast on Saturday flirted with the possibility of rain, but it never came. This was a sure sign for what Saturday May 4 was going to be like for Down Town Atlanta’s version of March For Babies. thousands gathered in Old Fourth Ward Park to celebrate and support mothers and families of premature babies. The event was hosted by Katie Walls (WSBTV) & Reec Swiney (Hot 107.9) with DJ Frost (Majic 107.9) providing the tunes for the day. Families where able to share heartwarming and tear jerking stories, letting each other know that they are not alone and to remain hopeful no mater the circumstance. Even Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms came out in support and shared her motherhood story. At one point, Reec took the stage an was joined by two of his daughters as he shared his “preemie story”. He was even brought to tears as he recounted his youngest daughter “Catherine’s, 88 day stay in the NICU, and how March For Babies resources really helped his family through that time. The event was a huge success and the amazing energy that Executive Director of March of Dimes, Sean Slater, brought seemed to pour right into the march and day in general. This single event helped raise over $400,000 as well!

