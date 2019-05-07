CLOSE
Layzie Bone, You ARE The Father

Sounds like someone was lazy with the condom use.

93.5 KDAY Presents 2019 Krush Groove Concert

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Layzie Bone is officially a dad, again. The Bone Thugs & Harmony was proven to be the father of a child after a paternity test’s conclusive results.

The details are the real struggle, though.

Reports TMZ:

We broke the story … the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper — real name Steven Howse — was involved in a paternity case in Michigan with the baby’s mother, Shateira Marketa Childress. She claimed he was the father of her child, Sevyn, and turns out … she was right.

According to the test report … DNA samples were collected from the trio in April, and Layzie’s been determined to be the biological father with almost 100 percent certainty.

As we told you, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is looking to establish Layzie as the father in order to determine how much he’ll have to fork over in child support.

Reportedly, Layzie was involved in a different paternity test in 2013, and he was found to be the father in that case, too. But the kicker is he has three children, with his longtime wife.

Those must have been some awkward convos.

 

Layzie Bone, You ARE The Father was originally published on hiphopwired.com

