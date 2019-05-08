CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Twitter Update Allows Users To Retweet With Gifs, Photos & Videos

Twitter also is promising another update that will make  "Retweets with media more interactive and easier to read."

1 reads
Leave a comment
Twitter Update Allows Tweets To Be Retweed With Gifs, Photos & Videos

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

If you were one of the everyday Tweeters, who wanted the ability to retweet or quote retweet using a gif, photo or video your prayers have been answered. Twitter announced a new update allowing users to do such adding more flavor to your conversations on the social media platform.

The update which is now has been rolled out across Apple iOS and Android devices will now all users to add up to four pieces of multimedia whether it be four photos, videos or a gif. When doing so, the original tweet will now be placed conveniently below so it doesn’t get lost in the conversation. When speaking about the new feature, Twitter broke down the process of coming up with the function and stated in a series of Tweets:

“People come to Twitter to share their thoughts on interests, events, and news, and we wanted to give them more ways to express themselves.”

“During the first usability test, we found it was challenging for people to quickly understand all the content in a Retweet with media. This was due to the layout; two large Tweets stacked on top of each other.”

“To improve comprehension, we focused on creating hierarchy, prioritizing the author’s voice, and providing more context around the Tweet being Retweeted.”

Next, we ran a second usability test, introducing a condensed inner Tweet that was styled similar to a pull quote. This was to help differentiate the two components of the Retweet. Participants reacted well to it.

Twitter also is promising another update that will make  “Retweets with media more interactive and easier to read” while “exploring more ways to help people express themselves. Stay tuned!” That’s all fine and dandy, and it’s great that Twitter is listening to users but where in the world is the ability to edit Tweets after we hit send?

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Twitter Update Allows Users To Retweet With Gifs, Photos & Videos was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close