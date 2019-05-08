First Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Baby Boy Have Been Released! 

Earlier this month on May 6, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child – a royal baby boy. He’s the seventh in line to the British throne and was debuted to the world today (May 8) at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle where his parents got married!

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Markle said, according to People.com.

Markle says their newborn’s temperament is sweet. “He’s really calm. It’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days,” she told reporters. To which Prince Harry responded, “I wonder where he gets that from.”

See photos of Baby Sussex below!

Introducing baby Sussex! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given the world a first look at their newborn son. ❤️ https://t.co/di4s0Q8USZ — People (@people) May 8, 2019

Proud Parents! Every Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Snoozing Baby Sussex https://t.co/qx5SFezegr — People (@people) May 8, 2019

The Cutest Little Bundle! See Photos of the Royal Baby from Every Adorable Angle https://t.co/KGZKKzrqXL — People (@people) May 8, 2019

