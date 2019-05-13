CLOSE
Report: ‘Empire’ To Be Canceled After Season 6

Terrence Howard

Less than two weeks after announcing a renewal for a new season, FOX has revealed that Empire‘s swan song will be with season 6.

Deadline reports that the “groundbreaking, cultural phenomenon” is getting the axe once season 6 concludes, months after Jussie Smollett‘s public ouster from the show and more. The show was created by Lee Daniels.

“We are turning the final season into a large TV event, we are trying to go out guns a blazing,” Charlie Collier, head of Fox Entertainment said on the call of Empire‘s 20-episode last round “You allow fans to lean in and have the ending they deserve,” the CEO added.

The news follows the cancellation of Daniels’ other Fox led hip-hop drama, Star which was canceled after three seasons. The cancellation of Empire seems shocking as a little less than three seasons ago, it was a ratings and cultural juggernaut that established the careers of Smollett, Bryshere Gray and elevated Taraji P. Henson into even more of a household name. Due to sagging ratings and Smollett’s criminal case in Chicago over an alleged hate crime, people have soured on the show.

 

