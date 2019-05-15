TNT Will Develop Shaquille O’Neal Docuseries ‘Shaq Life’

Life has been good for former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, who keeps busy these days as an analyst and pitchman. Now, the Big Aristotle will take his talents to TNT in a new docu-series titled Shaq Life which will no doubt show more sides of the personality of O’Neal titled Shaq Life

The series takes viewers along with the four-time NBA champion for a look at his summer break business and entertainment dealings, TNT announced Wednesday.

It will reveal how Shaq spends his time on DJ gigs in Las Vegas, an International DJ tour, filming commercials, shooting a film, as well as his speaking appearances, hosting the NBA Awards, running his “Big Chicken” restaurant and spending time with his five children.

“Over the years, I’ve had many endeavors outside of sports but never this many all at once,” O’Neal said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring viewers along for the wild ride that is my life.”

A premiere date will be unveiled later this year.

