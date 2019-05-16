ScHoolboy Q ft. 21 Savage “Floating,” London On Da Track & G-Eazy ft. City Girls & Juvenile “Throw Fits” & More

ScHoolboy Q’s latest offering CrasH Talk is only a few weeks old but that doesn’t mean the LA artist is going to take a break from the grind.

Today the TDE representative dropped a new clip for the 21 Savage featured “Floating” where much to the dismay of many the ATLien is M.I.A, but Q makes up for his absence by calling on the talents of many thick young women who like to shake them thangs.

Speaking of them thangs, London On Da Track and G-Eazy turn up in N’awlins for a Mardi Gras celebration where rumps shake all over the place with the boom-boom in the City Girls and Juvenile assisted visual to “Throw Fits.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Thurz, Ari Lennox, and more.

SCHOOLBOY Q FT. 21 SAVAGE – “FLOATING”

LONDON ON DA TRACK & G-EAZY FT. CITY GIRLS & JUVENILE – “THROW FITS”

THURZ – “LONG LIVE”

ARI LENNOX – “UP LATE”

CITY GIRLS – “CARELESS”

TWELVE’LEN – “THANK THE GANG”

