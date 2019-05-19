Ramen Noodles, could be the answer to all your problems ladies and gentleman! Here’s how:
Exhibit A:
Broken sink? No problem! Just stuff the hole with Ramen noodles! A little scraping and sanding, some paint and you’ve got a new sink! pic.twitter.com/evdNWlTeuN
— Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) May 15, 2019
Exhibit B:
Food could never fix a car
Ramen noodles: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/jKCrA0m2wm
— ig: @jake_lmfao (@jakelandsman) May 16, 2019
Exhibit C:
We have all seen the video where that guy fixes his sink with Ramen Noodles, but can Ramen fix a truck?
Observe. pic.twitter.com/U2haq1E1tE
— Mike Ellison (@DualPipeDodge) May 16, 2019
Ramen Noodles Might Be The Answer To All Your Problems was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com