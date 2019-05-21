CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Eric Holder Indicted

Throw this guy under the jail.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance

Source: Francine Orr / Getty

The man, Eric Holder, who was seen shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle on video footage has been indicted. New charges were also added by the Grand Jury.

Previously, Holder was charged with murder, 2 counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon by the L.A. County District Attorney. However, after revisiting the case the D.A. added a pair of assault with a firearm charges for the victims who were fortunate enough to survive.

Holder shot and killed Nipsey in front of the Marathon clothing store he owned on March 31 and pleaded not guilty as his arraignment on April 4. His previously lawyer, that Christopher Darden, recently stepped down citing death threats.

Justice can’t be served fast enough. Rest in powerful peace Nipsey Hussle.

Photo: Getty

 

 

 

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Eric Holder Indicted was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close