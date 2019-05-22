NOT ALLOWED: Here Is Everything You CANNOT Bring To Birthday Bash ATL 2019

This year we are bringing Birthday Bash ATL 2019 back to the all-new State Farm Arena, Saturday June 15, 2019, which means rules are different about what you can bring into the arena.

RELATED: Here Are All The Artist Performing During Birthday Bash Weekend So Far…

Below are the following items that ARE NOT permitted inside State Farm Arena.

• No bags or backpacks larger than 11×17. Attendees and their belongings are subject to search.

• No coolers

• No Fireworks

• No glass containers of any kind

• No outside food may be brought into the event. Sealed beverages are permitted.

• No large umbrellas or tents

• No skateboards, scooters, hoverboards or bicycles inside the event

• No pets

• No grills

• No illegal drugs of any kind

• Alcohol may not be brought into the Park

• Radio One reserves the right to refuse service to anyone for any reason

• Event visitors under 17 years of age are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian

• 25 years of age or older at all times

RELATED: 5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Birthday Bash Weekend 2019

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Hot 107.9: