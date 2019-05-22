NOT ALLOWED: Here Is Everything You CANNOT Bring To Birthday Bash ATL 2019

This year we are bringing Birthday Bash ATL 2019 back to the all-new State Farm Arena, Saturday June 15, 2019, which means rules are different about what you can bring into the arena.
Below are the following items that ARE NOT permitted inside State Farm Arena.
• No bags or backpacks larger than 11×17. Attendees and their belongings are subject to search.
• No coolers
• No Fireworks
• No glass containers of any kind
• No outside food may be brought into the event. Sealed beverages are permitted.
• No large umbrellas or tents
• No skateboards, scooters, hoverboards or bicycles inside the event
• No pets
• No grills
• No illegal drugs of any kind
• Alcohol may not be brought into the Park
• Radio One reserves the right to refuse service to anyone for any reason
• Event visitors under 17 years of age are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian
• 25 years of age or older at all times
