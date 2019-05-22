CLOSE
Birthday Bash
NOT ALLOWED: Here Is Everything You CANNOT Bring To Birthday Bash ATL 2019

Centennial Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Sandra Leidholdt / Getty

This year we are bringing Birthday Bash ATL 2019 back to the all-new State Farm Arena, Saturday June 15, 2019, which means rules are different about what you can bring into the arena.

Below are the following items that ARE NOT permitted inside State Farm Arena.

No bags or backpacks larger than 11×17. Attendees and their belongings are subject to search.

No coolers

No Fireworks

No glass containers of any kind

No outside food may be brought into the event. Sealed beverages are permitted.

No large umbrellas or tents

No skateboards, scooters, hoverboards or bicycles inside the event

No pets

No grills

No illegal drugs of any kind

Alcohol may not be brought into the Park

Radio One reserves the right to refuse service to anyone for any reason

Event visitors under 17 years of age are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian

25 years of age or older at all times

