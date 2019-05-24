Cast Of “Aladdin” Reveals What It Was Like Working With Will Smith As He Brought The Genie Back To Life

05.24.19
Disney is bringing “A Whole New World,” to a whole new millennium. The live action version of “Aladdin” hits theaters today, and HB caught up with the cast to find out all the fun and creativity that went into the re-make of the beloved film.

Notably, Will Smith takes over the reins as the wise-cracking, over-the-top, Genie, who was voiced by Robin Williams in the 1992 original.

The director and the actors who play Aladdin and Jasmine sound off on how Will made the “Genie” his own, while paying homage to the original.

