CLOSE
National
HomeNational

88-Year-Old Woman Punched Outside Of Houston Grocery Store [VIDEO]

3 reads
Leave a comment
Shopping trolleys seen outside an Iceland store, One of the...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Every day we get further confirmation that we live among the some of the most heartless people.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Houston police are currently searching for the man in the video below who can be seen punching an elderly woman in the face outside of her local grocery store.

Click2Houston.com reports: “The incident was caught on surveillance camera video. In the video, the man is seen lurking near some plants before the assault. When Rutkowsky walks by him, he punches her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. The man then walks in a circle, grabs his wheelchair and walks away.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SMH. If this video doesn’t make you angry then you might be one of those heartless people we are referring to.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

88-Year-Old Woman Punched Outside Of Houston Grocery Store [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close