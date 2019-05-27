CLOSE
Former MLB Star Carl Crawford Signed Megan Thee Stallion

Crawford is the CEO of 1501 Certified Ent, a label based in Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s meteoric rise to rap stardom has only been in the making for a couple of years, and the fanfare is well deserved on the heels of her debut studio album, Fever. The Houston rapper owes some of her success to former MLB player Carl Crawford, who explained recently that he signed her to his entertainment imprint.

TMZ Sports reports:

If you’re not familiar with Megan (shame on you) she and her hottie army are taking over the rap game with her debut album, “Fever,” which just dropped … and everyone from Drake to Juicy J is showing love.

Turns out Megan had a big-time ally helping her get to the top … she’s signed to Crawford’s label, 1501 Certified Ent, and when we talked to Carl he told us it’s not a one-off, he’s in the game to stay.

“We got Megan and we think she’s gonna be a huge star. And, not only her … we’re hoping we have other people come up through the system as well.”

Crawford played 15 years in the MLB making over $179 million in his career — and he tells us he’s spent a big part of his fortune to launch his record label.

“It was at least 7 figures, I’ll tell you that. And, that’s because I built a studio and all that other stuff.”

Crawford, a Houston native like Hot Girl Meg, was a four-time MLB All-Star, winning both the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award in 2010.

Former MLB Star Carl Crawford Signed Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

