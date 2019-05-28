Logic Signs Publishing Deal With Universal

Logic continues to make a way for himself while not overexposing himself. He has just signed a lucrative contract to further monopolize his bars.

AllHipHop is reporting that the Maryland native has inked a publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group. While the terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, the partnership allows UMPG to temporarily manage his performing acts rights and mechanical rights with the intention to license his work to third parties.

Bobby detailed his excitement in a formal press release. “I’m truly excited to begin my new creative partnership with UMPG. My conversations with Jody Gerson, David Gray, and those who I have met thus far have been inspiring and I know they will be a fantastic help to bringing my creative visions to life.”

Executives at Universal Publishing are enthused to be working with the “Keanu Reeves” rapper.

“Logic is a supremely creative artist and songwriter with a tremendous work ethic. From his earliest days creating mixtapes, he’s grown into a superstar who has conquered writing, rapping, singing, producing and beyond,” explained David Gray, UMPG Executive Vice President. “Logic is at the top of his game and only going up. The UMPG team looks forward to delivering outstanding opportunities in support of his incredible music.”

The announcement comes off the heels of his newest release Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind which debuted number one on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.

