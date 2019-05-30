We’re currently in resort season with many high fashion brands and maisons showing their 2020 collections that will make you want to pack your bags and go on a vacay. Alessandro Michele, Creative Director of Gucci, showed his collection and it was more about women’s rights and health and less about leisure.

Fashion is often used to make political statements and this time was no exception. In the United States, there is currently warfare against women’s bodies and with more and more anti-abortion laws being passed, it clearly struck a chord with Michele.

A sweater went down the runway with the date 22.5.78 embolden across it. In a post shared by Gucci, they explained that it “refers to the date established of the Italian statue for the social protection of motherhood and the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, better known as statue 194.” Basically highlighting when abortions were granted for Italian women and families.

He wasn’t shy and got even more bold with a blazer with the words on the back stating, “My body, my choice.” On Instagram, the brand explained the the piece “echoes the Creative Director’s continuing vision of freedom, equality, and self-expression.”

An embellished uterus even went down the runway (could this be a first?!). It cannot be mistaken that women’s rights was on the mind of Michele while creating this resort collection.

What do you think of his political statements through fashion? Would you wear any of these pieces? Take our poll below.

Gucci Makes A Statement In Support For Women’s Health Rights was originally published on hellobeautiful.com