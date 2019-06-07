CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Here’s An On Trend Plus-Size Weekend Wardrobe For Under $150.00

61 reads
Leave a comment
Fashion To Figure Neon Dress

Source: Ruth Cenat / Courtesy of Danielle James

Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, we are officially in Summer season. And while the solstice is still a few weeks away, summer trips have already started! If you are a plus size woman who wants to stand out and look fabulous while you’re on a beach vacation, we have just the pieces for you! Get into these harem jumpsuits that are easy to move in, neon swimsuits, and more that will take your vacation style to first class status! If you’re looking for what to wear for your next weekend getaway, we have you covered with affordable, stylish pieces!

Pick any 3 ensembles, swimsuit, and shoes for a weekend wardrobe under $150.00!

Here’s An On Trend Plus-Size Weekend Wardrobe For Under $150.00 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close