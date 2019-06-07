CLOSE
After Getting Death Threats, Nicole Curran Spoke Out To Explain What Really Happened In That Courtside Beyoncé Video

2019 NBA Finals - Game Three

Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images / Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Of course, the messy wagon took the clip and ran with it, assuming that Bey’s vexation was a result of Curran being a bit too friendly with her husband; however, it was quite obvious that the singer’s discomfort had less to do with what Curran was saying and was likely a result of her failure to respect people’s personal boundaries and space (Footage from the game showed Bey looking uncomfortable as Curran touched her hair as well).

Curran has since come forward to provide context behind the infamous clip. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Bey and Jay were invited by Curran and she was simply asking them if they wanted a drink when the cameras began rolling.

“Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from,” Shelburne explained in a tweet.

Curran, who has since disabled her social media accounts due to angry Bey Hivers congregating in her comments and DMs, insists that there was no tension whatsoever between her and the “Don’t Hurt Yourself” singer.

“There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” said Curran, who had reportedly been receiving death threats. “I’ve never experienced cyberbullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“

Bey’s longtime publicist Yvette Noel-Schure has also since weighed in on the fiasco.

“I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love,” Noel-Schure captioned a photo. “Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you. 🐝 🐝 🐝

Jay Z and Beyonce were hanging out court side, last night, at the GSW vs Toronto game and a clip of Bey icing out Nicole Curran, wife to the owner of the Warriors, went viral. Beyonce can be seen putting up that virgo shield after Curran leans in to get a little closer while talking to Jay (we assume because it's loud in the arena). Bey quickly adjusts her position to put up an impenetrable virgo wall between the two.

This post was originally published on madamenoire.com.

After Getting Death Threats, Nicole Curran Spoke Out To Explain What Really Happened In That Courtside Beyoncé Video was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

