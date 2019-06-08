CLOSE
The Obamas Sign Deal With Spotify To Produce Podcasts

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether,” said former first lady Michelle Obama.

The Obamas are out here securing the bag. After inking a book deal worth over $65 million with Penguin Random House and signing a multi-year agreement to produce films and shows for Netflix, the couple is now joining forces with Spotify to produce podcasts, CBS Chicago reported.

The Obamas signed a deal with the audio streaming platform through their company Higher Ground Productions. They launched the company in 2018 as an avenue to bring diverse narratives to the entertainment industry. Through the series of podcasts that they will produce, they hope to cultivate dialogue surrounding important topics and give individuals from underrepresented groups the platform to share their stories.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world,” former first lady Michelle Obama said in a statement. “Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds—and their hearts.” Former president Barack Obama added that he hopes the podcast conversations will bring individuals closer together.

The leadership team at Spotify is excited to collaborate with the Obamas. Executives believe they are amongst the most impactful and influential individuals in our country and the content they produce will be nothing short of compelling. “It is a privilege to be working with them to identify and share stories that will inspire our global audience,” said Dawn Ostroff, the company’s Chief Content Officer. “Connecting people with original and thoughtful creators — especially those with the ability to highlight underrepresented and indispensable narratives — is at the core of our mission.”

Their podcasts are slated to be released next year.

SEE ALSO:

Here’s How The Obamas’ Netflix Deal May Impact Their Net Worth

Details On Barack & Michelle Obama’s Record-Breaking Book Deal

