CLOSE
Test
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To $128 Million…
5 Light-Hearted Netflix Picks, Perfect For After You…
Roots Picnic 2019
Ari Lennox Is Obsessed With The Sims 3…
Pro-Hitler Candace Owens’ Hateful Attack On The Central…
Meek Mill Has Been Granted A New Trial
Virginia Beach Shooter Got Into A ‘Violent Altercation’…
Witness Who Knew Virginia Beach Gunman Suggests Shooting…
Morehouse Grads 2019
Debt Free Morehouse Grads Plan On Impacting Their…
Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Had Tons Of…
Black Panther Special Screening
How Much Money Will Atlanta Lose If Disney…
Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside The White…
#BlackGirlMagic: 14-Year-Old Makes History By Getting Accepted Into…
Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About…
Lamar Odom Details Love Affair With Taraji P.…
People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black…
6 items
Prayers Up: Rah Ali’s Child Died Minutes After…
How To Prep To Meet Your Soulmate
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams
Off The Market: Raven Goodwin Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]
Jordin Sparks Opens Up About Battle With Postpartum…
Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality…
Gucci Mane Praises Keyshia Ka’Oir While Celebrating 3-Year…
Meet Rihanna’s 67-Year-Old FENTY Campaign Model JoAni Johnson…
17 items
Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics To These Classic…
Check Out The Picture That Helped Launch Cynthia…
88-Year-Old Woman Punched Outside Of Houston Grocery Store…
Dionne Warwick’s Beyonce/Icon Comments Spark Controversy
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…
6 items
Chris Rock’s Youngest Daughter Just Turned 15, And…
Jeannie Mai Didn’t Speak To Her Mom For…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Camille A. Brown Is The First Black Woman Choreographer Nominated For A Tony Award In Over 20 Years

“I hope that a young Black girl who wants to choreograph for theater but doesn’t necessarily see many Black females can see a reflection of herself through me,” says Brown.

0 reads
Leave a comment

This year’s Tony Awards could turn out to be a historic evening for Black women in the realm of dance. According to Forbes, choreographer and artistic director Camille A. Brown is the first Black woman to be nominated in the Best Choreography category in 23 years.

Brown—who is the founder of the New York City-based Camille A. Brown & Dancers dance company—is nominated for her work on the play Choir Boy. The play, which was written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, chronicles the experiences of a Black student who leads a gospel choir. Brown intertwined the storyline with powerful forms of dance expression. She says the premise of the play prompted her to pull inspiration from South African dance traditions, Step dance routines, and Juba dance which was started by Africans who were enslaved.

“When I was hearing the spirituals [in Choir Boy] I was thinking about the historical context of them because they’re over 200 years old, but then looking at the men [in the cast] and how they are walking in life in 2019,” she told Deadline in an interview. “I told them that this was a time for them to be unapologetic on stage, and to step into what all this means. I told them, you’re carrying this historical information but you’re also carrying who you are. It’s not just about me coming in and putting in steps – there has to be the need and intention, an urgency, this combination of working and moving our bodies in space and having a dialogue.”

The award-winning choreographer has had a storied career in the dance industry. She attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and the Performing Arts and went on to dance with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Brown’s dance company has performed internationally and she has led the choreography for shows that include Once on This Island and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!.

Brown says being nominated for the Tony Award is meaningful and speaks volumes about the need for more representation in dance and theatre. “When I wanted to do theatre, I didn’t see many reflections of myself. This Tony nomination is so important to me, and has deep meaning, because the last black woman that was nominated in this category was Marlies Yearby in 1996, for Rent,” she said. “I have I hope that a young black girl who wants to choreograph for theater but doesn’t necessarily see many black females can see a reflection of herself through me.”

The 73rd Tony Awards will air on June 9.

SEE ALSO:

Yale University Elects First Black Student Body President

Lonnie G. Bunch III Makes History As Smithsonian’s First Black Secretary

2019 NBA Finals - Game Three

5 Times Beyoncé's Body Language With Jay-Z Spoke Volumes

4 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Beyoncé's Body Language With Jay-Z Spoke Volumes

Continue reading 5 Times Beyoncé’s Body Language With Jay-Z Spoke Volumes

5 Times Beyoncé's Body Language With Jay-Z Spoke Volumes

[caption id="attachment_3853856" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty[/caption] Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals was notable for a number of reasons: The Toronto Raptors won a crucial away game to give them a 2-1 edge in the best of 7-game series; the co-owner of the Golden State Warriors appears to assault Raptors star Kyle Lowry in a mind-boggling moment; oh, and Beyoncé shared an awkward moment on the sidelines while an unwitting Jay-Z sat next to her seemingly unaware of the shade Queen Bey was throwing to the left via her infamous body language on Wednesday night in Oakland. READ MORE: The White Privileged Audacity Of Golden State Warriors' Part Owner Pushing Kyle Lowry The all-world couple was positioned courtside at the game at Oracle Arena, a familiar sight for Mr. and Mrs. Carter who routinely attend NBA games. Hell, they were just living their best lives in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston a couple of weeks ago when the Rockets lost to the Warriors. In that instance, her body language suggested blissful enjoyment as she and her husband seemed to be having a grand old time. [caption id="attachment_3853861" align="alignnone" width="914"] Source: Bob Levey / Getty[/caption] Fast forward to Wednesday night and things were decidedly different after video footage showed the wife of Golden State Warriors’ owner getting what may have been a little too cozy with her husband, who seems to respond with a standard level of politeness. But it was Beyoncé’s response to the woman leaning all in front of her and dangling her lifeless tresses in the Queen’s face. Beyoncé, seemingly staring off into space as a coping mechanism to for the woman invading her personal space in already tight quarters, reacted with a covert quasi nudge that likely sent the intended message received by the woman who soon left. It was an amazing scene to behold. https://twitter.com/TheKalenAllen/status/1136679937866379265 The imagery was highly reminiscent of some other high-profile instances of Beyoncé flexing her body language as loudly as possible. Scroll down for four other examples of when we’ve seen Queen Bee’s body language speak volumes without her actually having to utter a single word.

Camille A. Brown Is The First Black Woman Choreographer Nominated For A Tony Award In Over 20 Years was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close