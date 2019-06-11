CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

7 Great Father’s Day Gifts

1 reads
Leave a comment
Playful black father and daughter having fun in bedroom in the morning.

Source: skynesher / Getty

Father’s Day is around the corner. We know socks, ties, or a coffee mug are considered ideal, but here are some better suggestions for the father in your life.

  1. Carry-On Cocktail Kit: Great for the dad flying all the time to take care of business.
  2. Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill : This is amazing for the dad, that loves to cook… no matter what.
  3. Sitka+ Rechargeable LanternA gift for the adventurous dad that likes a good camping trip or prepared for power                   outages.
  4. The Hobo Knife: A spoon, knife , and fork for the dad thats environmental friendly.
  5. Smokey Mountain Cooker: Dad always claiming he’s the top skilled Bar-B-Que King in the neighborhood, he’s been waiting for this smoker to take him to a next level.
  6. Home Brewed Kit: Let dad customize his beer to brag about to all his friends

  7. “Dad’s Playbook” :This inspirational book encourages dad with gems dropped by great coaches.

Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love

19 photos Launch gallery

Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love

Continue reading Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love

Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love

7 Great Father’s Day Gifts was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close