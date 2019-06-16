CLOSE
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Father’s Day [PHOTO]

Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

A week before he’s posthumously honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 2019 BET Awards, Nipsey Hussle was honored in a far more personal way on Sunday, a salute to being a great father to his son Kross and daughter Emani.

“One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood,” Lauren London captioned in a post showing her, Hussle and their son. “Today we celebrate You. Love you Ermias 💙

Since Hussle’s tragic passing on March 31, London has kept his name lifted in power, influence. From remembering his legend on 60 Street to how even in death he managed to unite the world one song or word at a time, London has proven time and time again that within her? The Marathon Continues – forever.

Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Father’s Day [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Lauren London , Nipsey Hussle

