CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info In $7M Lawsuit Battle

The actor and comedian's former partner, Stand Up Digital, invested in an app that they said failed because of Hart's extramarital affair.

0 reads
Leave a comment
CinemaCon 2019 Big Screen Achievement Awards

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed a lawsuit in the amount of $7 against him. The company says it invested over $1 million into an app in 2017 that they claimed failed because of the actor and comedian admitting to an extramarital affair, and Stand Up Digital is accusing Hart of withholding social media information.

The Blast reports:

Stand Up Digital says they have asked Hart to turn over certain analytics from his Instagram and Twitter, but he objected to giving them the data. They want specific numbers regarding posts he made for the phone app they worked on. Stand Up Digital claims they need the information to build their case against Hart. The company not only wants him ordered to turn over the records but for him to be sanctioned. The judge has yet to rule.

In their original lawsuit, Stand Up Digital claimed they entered into a deal with Hart and his partner, Wayne Brown, to launch a game called “Gold Ambush.”

The game was to feature the comedian and his family as characters. Stand Up claimed to have spent over $1.25 million on developing the game, which was set to launch in September 2017. They claimed the app failed because Hart confessed to an extramarital affair — and that he was being extorted over a sex tape — just one month before the app was due to launch. They accused Kevin Hart of refusing to communicate with them following his confession and sued for damages in excess of $7.2 million.

Hart has countered the suit with one of his own, stating that Stand Up Digital saying that the company had unrealistic expectations and that the market wasn’t kind to a number of entities entering the phone app gaming space.

Photo: WENN

Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info In $7M Lawsuit Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close