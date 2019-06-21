There’s actually a scientific reason for the front camera fat face we all experience when flipping the camera to selfie mode.

According to a new study published in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery, your nose gets distorted and appears around 30% bigger in selfies taken close to your face. Plastic surgeon Boris Paskhover told the Guardian, “If the camera point is closer to something that projects out, like your nose, it is going to make everything that is closer to that camera look bigger compared to the rest of the face.”

*opens front camera* wtf.. my phone is possessed by a fat ugly monster — …ya (@xiaogunian) February 25, 2018

The site published an article entitled “Nasal Distortion in Short-Distance Photographs: The Selfie Effect,” in which a research team proved that a face-on portrait taken from 12 inches away makes the nose’s breadth appear about 30% larger than it really is. He added that that 60 inches “is actually a standard photographic distance — photographers take portraits at 5 feet. When I take pictures of patients, I take them at 5 feet.”

But how does one actually take the perfect selfie without having to edit it all crazy after? According to an article in Allure, there are five easy tips to help you take a good selfie:

Look up toward the camera.

Extend your head away from your neck

Instead of holding your phone in front of you, hold it to the side for a flawless angle.

Relax your mouth, and exhale, blowing air through your lips.

In your selfie-ready position, slowly spin until you find your best light.

So the next time you criticize yourself over a selfie, realize that it’s not your fault. Blame the Iphone.

FYI: There’s A Scientific Reason Why Your Face Looks Fatter When Taking A Selfie was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter Posted 39 mins ago

Also On Hot 107.9: