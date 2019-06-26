CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Kash Doll Shows Big Sean Some Detroit Love!

6 reads
Leave a comment
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Kash Doll and Big Sean are two artists who have kept Detroit on the map as the move up in their respective careers. They also continue to show love for one another through collabs and public mentions.

Related: Kash Doll Releases New Mini Movie “Hustla” [EXPLICIT}

Everyone from Detroit knows to be a true Detroiter, you have to grab you a pair of buffs/white sticks or known to Non-Detroiters, Cartier glasses. Kash Doll gifted Sean a special pair to show her love for the fellow rapper and Detroit native.

Related: Big Sean Speaks On Nipsey’s Killer &amp; The Importance Of Communication

Check out the moment Sean opened the gift here:

Rihanna In The Studio With Big Sean, SayItAintTone, Earlly Mac [PHOTOS]

3 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna In The Studio With Big Sean, SayItAintTone, Earlly Mac [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rihanna In The Studio With Big Sean, SayItAintTone, Earlly Mac [PHOTOS]

Rihanna In The Studio With Big Sean, SayItAintTone, Earlly Mac [PHOTOS]

Kash Doll Shows Big Sean Some Detroit Love! was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close