Kash Doll Shows Big Sean Some Detroit Love!

Kash Doll and Big Sean are two artists who have kept Detroit on the map as the move up in their respective careers. They also continue to show love for one another through collabs and public mentions.

Everyone from Detroit knows to be a true Detroiter, you have to grab you a pair of buffs/white sticks or known to Non-Detroiters, Cartier glasses. Kash Doll gifted Sean a special pair to show her love for the fellow rapper and Detroit native.

Check out the moment Sean opened the gift here:

