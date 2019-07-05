CLOSE
Lil Nas X Says Backlash Has Increased Since Coming Out As Gay [Video]

However, the "Old Town Road" star appears unbothered by the critics as he continues to soar on the charts.

Lil Nas X took ownership of his story and identity after coming out as gay and has handled much of the response in the savviest ways possible. The “Old Town Road” star says backlash has increased sine his big reveal and in a new BBC interview the Atlanta native seems at peace with his decision.

BBC News reports:

US rapper Lil Nas X has revealed he has experienced a backlash on social media since posting cryptic hints on Twitter that he is gay.

“I’m not angry… because I understand how they want that reaction,” said the 20-year-old performer. “So I’m just going to joke back with them.”

Lil Nas X – real name Montero Lamar Hill – told BBC Breakfast he felt like he was “opening doors for more people”.

“I don’t want to live my entire life… not doing what I want to do,” he added.

He said he hoped his fans would “feel comfortable” but admitted homosexuality was “not really accepted in either the country [or] hip-hop communities”.

Watch the interview below.

Photo: Columbia Records

Lil Nas X Says Backlash Has Increased Since Coming Out As Gay [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

