CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

J. Cole Reveals He & Wife Are Expecting 2nd Child Via “Sacrifices”

The Dreamville honcho got personal on the ending track of the 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III' compilation album.

0 reads
Leave a comment
j. Cole

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

J. Cole has put his blood, sweat, and tears into his music, keeping a humble profile while occasionally letting fans in on personal details of his life. On the closing track of the recently released Revenge Of The Dreams III project, the Dreamville head honcho shared that he and his wife are expecting their second child.

“Huggin’ the block, huggin’ the block all day/I had nowhere to go, she gave me a place to stay/She gave me her heart to hold, I still got that shit to this day/She ridin’ with me on the road, she ridin’ with me in the A/Huggin’ the block, huggin’ the block, okay/She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way/She gave me a family to love, for that, I can never repay/I’m crying while writing these words, the tears, they feel good on my face, hey,” Cole raps on the final verse for “Sacrifices” featuring EarthGang, Smino, and Saba.

Check out the track below and congrats to J. Cole and Mellisa Heholt.

Photo: Getty

J. Cole Reveals He & Wife Are Expecting 2nd Child Via “Sacrifices” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close