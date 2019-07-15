CLOSE
U.S. State Department Weighs In On A$AP Rocky’s Sweden Ordeal

The government agency suggested the Swedish officials treat the A$AP Mob rapper with respect.

A$AP Rocky is still awaiting trial in a Swedish prison with several reports stating the conditions were less than satisfactory, and contact with the rapper has been minimal. The U.S. State Department has weighed in on the ordeal of the A$AP Mob star in a new statement.

POLITICO reports:

A State Department spokesperson said that the department is aware of the case and that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been briefed. Top officials at the department, including Robert O’Brien, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, are also closely monitoring the situation and working to make sure the rapper is treated fairly.

“There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns,” the spokesperson said. “We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. … We hope to see ASAP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”

Swedish prosecutors must decide by Friday whether to charge Rocky, who is being held in solitary confinement, or ask a court to let them hold him longer.

Despite video evidence that shows Rocky and his crew did not initiate the altercation, Swedish officials are still struggling with how to approach the case under the legal system.

U.S. State Department Weighs In On A$AP Rocky’s Sweden Ordeal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

