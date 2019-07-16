Rapper Tay-K Pleads Guilty To Two Aggravated Robbery Charges

The Capital murder trial for rapper Tay-K starts in a abrupt way, when he pleads guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery by threats. Still insists he’s not guilty of capital murder through. The jury will decide his fate. Tay-K allegedly robbed and beat down a 65-year-old man in a park before dragging his body to the woods and leaving him there.

Pics from Tay K court hearing. He starts one of his two murder trials today. pic.twitter.com/oZ3SK6MNxI — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 16, 2019

DJ EZ Posted 19 hours ago

