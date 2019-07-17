CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

A Computer Glitch Could Have Suspended Your Georgia Drivers License

0 reads
Leave a comment
Atlanta Skyline at Sunset

Source: Ryan Herron / Getty

A computer glitch in the Georgia DDS system seems to be causing serious issues with some Georgia drivers licenses. According to WSBTV, a technical error in the system has been duplicating old charges, putting charges on your record that you have already resolved.  Coweta County officials have stated around 2,000 records were incorrectly sent to the state and they’re working to try to get this issue fixed.

If you think your drivers license could be suspended, you can check your status here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Coweta County , Georgia DDS

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close