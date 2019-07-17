A Computer Glitch Could Have Suspended Your Georgia Drivers License

A computer glitch in the Georgia DDS system seems to be causing serious issues with some Georgia drivers licenses. According to WSBTV, a technical error in the system has been duplicating old charges, putting charges on your record that you have already resolved. Coweta County officials have stated around 2,000 records were incorrectly sent to the state and they’re working to try to get this issue fixed.

If you think your drivers license could be suspended, you can check your status here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Hot 107.9: