CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chance The Rapper Announces Debut Album

Longest run up to debut album ever...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nickelodeon's Second Annual SlimeFest At Huntington Bank Pavilion In Chicago - Show

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Chance The Rapper has announced his long-awaited debut album. Yeah, all that other music the Chicago rapper has dropped have technically been mixtapes in lieu of a proper LP—go figure.

Chance revealed his new album will be called The Big Day and that it will be in stores July 26. He did so on the Internets and on The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon, of course.

You can pre-order the album, which will also grant early access to tickets to his forthcoming world tour, at his website www.chanceraps.com.

Chance’s last proper release was 2016’s Coloring Book.

 

Chance The Rapper Announces Debut Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close