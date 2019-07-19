While Jay-Z is for the most part all business, he does have a playful side to him. Recently the God MC hints to when he was the butt of everyone’s jokes.

Hov referenced one of his most meme-worthy moments on the new track “Mood 4 Eva” from the The Lion King movie, The Gift soundtrack. Beyoncé, Jigga and Childish Gambino all deliver lyrics that encourage everyone to live their best lives. SC flips his cringe worthy photo from 2018 to kindly remind us he’s still the man. “Helmet, on a jetski, you know the vibes / Hit my head, forget I’m me?, oh my God”.

The bar points to when he and Queen B visited Italy for vacation last summer. During the trip they hit the ocean on wave runners and his austere facial expression match with a safety helmet made for internet gold.

Jay-Z the first man in history to look miserable on a Jet-Ski pic.twitter.com/zKSrTom4wb — Cass Anderson (@casspa) July 4, 2018

You can listen to “Mood 4 Eva” below.

Photo: MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com

Jay-Z Jokes About Infamous Jet Ski Meme On New Beyoncé Track “Mood 4 Eva” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: