CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z Jokes About Infamous Jet Ski Meme On New Beyoncé Track “Mood 4 Eva”

The Internets remain undefeated though.

0 reads
Leave a comment
"The Lion King" European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

While Jay-Z is for the most part all business, he does have a playful side to him. Recently the God MC hints to when he was the butt of everyone’s jokes.

Hov referenced one of his most meme-worthy moments on the new track “Mood 4 Eva” from the The Lion King movie, The Gift soundtrack. Beyoncé, Jigga and Childish Gambino all deliver lyrics that encourage everyone to live their best lives. SC flips his cringe worthy photo from 2018 to kindly remind us he’s still the man. “Helmet, on a jetski, you know the vibes / Hit my head, forget I’m me?, oh my God”.

The bar points to when he and Queen B visited Italy for vacation last summer. During the trip they hit the ocean on wave runners and his austere facial expression match with a safety helmet made for internet gold.

You can listen to “Mood 4 Eva” below.

Photo: MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com

Jay-Z Jokes About Infamous Jet Ski Meme On New Beyoncé Track “Mood 4 Eva” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close