One Foot Out: La La Anthony Ditches Wedding Ring, Allegedly Speaking With Divorce Attorneys

It looks like things between Carmelo and La La Anthony are coming to an end if we’re basing it on the optics. The Power actress has been seen without her wedding ring, and it’s being speculated that she’s seeking a divorce in the wake of Melo’s yacht-spotting scandal.

The Blast reports:

La La landed at LAX on Sunday and when photogs snapped the 40-year-old “Power” actress without her wedding ring.

La La was sporting a black hoodie and black pants while smiling her way through the airport while on the phone.

Our sources say La La has spoken to several divorce attorneys about how to navigate the end of her marriage with Carmelo. It’s unclear if she has hired one and if she is going to pull the trigger.

Losing the ring could be a big step in the process.

Despite Melo stating that he was on the yacht with friends and business partners, sleuths online discovered the free agent player was laying next to model Sara Smiri.

