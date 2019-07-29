CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

One Foot Out: La La Anthony Ditches Wedding Ring, Allegedly Speaking With Divorce Attorneys

The 'Power' actress was seen without her wedding ring for the first time since the yacht scandal involving her husband Carmelo Anthony was revealed.

8 reads
Leave a comment
The Finale Hosted By Jermaine Dupre, Terrance J, Kenny Burns & Friends

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It looks like things between Carmelo and La La Anthony are coming to an end if we’re basing it on the optics. The Power actress has been seen without her wedding ring, and it’s being speculated that she’s seeking a divorce in the wake of Melo’s yacht-spotting scandal.

The Blast reports:

La La landed at LAX on Sunday and when photogs snapped the 40-year-old “Power” actress without her wedding ring.

La La was sporting a black hoodie and black pants while smiling her way through the airport while on the phone.

Our sources say La La has spoken to several divorce attorneys about how to navigate the end of her marriage with Carmelo. It’s unclear if she has hired one and if she is going to pull the trigger.

Losing the ring could be a big step in the process.

Despite Melo stating that he was on the yacht with friends and business partners, sleuths online discovered the free agent player was laying next to model Sara Smiri.

Photo: Getty

One Foot Out: La La Anthony Ditches Wedding Ring, Allegedly Speaking With Divorce Attorneys was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close