CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rick Ross ft. Swizz Beatz “Big Tyme,” Slim Thug “KOTH” & More

Rick Ross whips it through South Beach and Slim Thug got some dope digs. Today's Daily Visuals.

Slim Thug

Source: Photo: WENN

It wasn’t too long ago that Rick Ross announced that his forthcoming album would essentially be the follow-up to his debut street classic dubbed Port of Miami 2, and with it’s release date just a few weeks away the Bawse drops his first visual in support of the project.

Linking with Swizz Beatz for the Just Blazed produced “Big Tyme,” Ricky Rozay goes into a toy box to pull out some hot wheels and get his Fast & Furious on on the highways of Miami with Jordyn Woods riding shotgun. This is how rappers live when money ain’t a thing.

Speaking of rappers living, Slim Thug may not be the chart topper he once was but for his clip to “KOTH” he gives us a tour of his mansion to let us know he’ll still living that boss life.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, Freeway featuring Johnnii, and more.

RICK ROSS FT. SWIZZ BEATZ – “BIG TYME”

SLIM THUG – “KOTH”

FREEWAY FT. JOHNNII – “ABOUT YOU”

MONEYBAGG YO – “DRAIS”

CRAIG XEN & XXXTENTACION – “RUN IT BACK!”

BOBBY J FT. LIL FAME – “HOOK DROP”

99 NEIGHBORS – “FAKE PODS”

BJ THE CHICAGO KID – “TIME TODAY”

Rick Ross ft. Swizz Beatz “Big Tyme,” Slim Thug “KOTH” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close