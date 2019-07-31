Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun On Black Man Pulled Over For Speeding

Roger Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields were pulled over in Mississippi earlier in the month for speeding when two white officers escalated the situation, with one drawing his weapon while another grabbed Morton by the neck. The video of the exchange has since gone viral after it was posted publicly on Facebook this week with Morton and Shields demanding answers.

NBC News reports:

Porsha Shields shared the clip of the July 12 incident on Facebook, and then told friends on Tuesday, “I AM NOT ok and I haven’t been for weeks now.”

The 4 1/2-minute video showed her friend Robert Morton, 34, standing behind his car, on the side of the road in Clay County, chatting with a state trooper.

The trooper can be heard telling Morton he was under arrest for going 101 mph in a 65 mph zone. Morton refuses orders to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

“Why am I getting arrested?” Morton repeatedly asks.

A second trooper then pulls up and immediately put his hands on Morton’s throat. The two troopers then wrestle him to the ground.

“Oh my goodness!” Shields screams. “You ain’t got to do all that! Sir, you ain’t got to all of that!”

Morton was cited for several charges, including going 20 miles over the speed limit, not wearing a seat belt and resisting arrest among other charges. In the video, the police officers seemingly pushed the aggression angle although in fairness Morton appeared to not be initially complaint.

D.L. Chandler Posted 19 hours ago

