CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Inmate Streams Live On Facebook From An Atlanta Federal Prison [VIDEO]

Interior of prison cell blocks on Alcatraz Island

Source: AJ Wilhelm / Getty

According to a WSBTV, an inmate locked up in a Federal Prison in Southeast Atlanta went live on facebook from inside his cell, raising serious concerns of he even got the phone inside the jail.  Officials say inmate Brian Wilson, who is prison for possessing a stolen firearm, is now looking a more penalties, because it is a crime for an inmate to have a cell phone inside a federal prison. He also tried to start a Go-Fund-Me to help his cellmate.

The FBI is further investigating how the contraband was actually smuggled into the prison, but prisons around the state have been put on notice.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

____

____

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

atlanta prison facebook live , Brian Wilson

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close