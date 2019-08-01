CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Finally Testifies In Swedish Court [LISTEN HERE]

Today A$AP Rocky testified before the Swedish court in a plea to finally be freed from prison and told the judges that he actually begged the alleged victim to leave him alone.  He also spoke about an alleged video that could have shown him hitting the victim with a bottle but A$AP claims that video doesn’t exist because he didn’t use the bottle as a weapon.

via TMZ

Rocky took the stand and admitted he and his crew “jumped” the alleged victim … but only after they threw punches at his bodyguard.

The attorneys focused on a bottle A$AP was holding as he tried to stave the alleged victim away. He insisted, “I didn’t break any bottles,” but conceded his crew picked up bottles to “get them out of there.” He also said, “You got to realize my life is very unique and particular. I’ve been stabbed in the face and my home has been robbed at gunpoint twice. That’s why I have security.” This was in response to why he picked up the bottle. 

Rocky said his bodyguard tried various “tactics” to get the 2 guys away, to no avail. He says his bodyguard was trying to protect him but insists he didn’t “beat up the alleged victim.” TMZ posted video where you see the bodyguard pick the alleged victim up by his neck.

Listen to his testimony HERE

The A$AP Rocky saga has been a roller coaster of emotions and it looks like there is no end in sight. After the controversial rapper was detained in a Swedish prison late last month following an altercation he had with two Swedish men, he still remains behind bars. SEE ALSO: HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students Can Thrive Academically Rocky maintains he was acting in self-defense during the June 30 altercation. Rocky had reportedly been on a European tour when the fight broke out with local media blaming the rapper. The very next day TMZ published the video of the fight, which purportedly showed Rocky and his entourage fighting against one other person. It also showed several men accused Rocky and his crew of breaking a pair of headphones. The men followed them after making the accusation and a brawl ensued. It did not take long for the news of Rocky’s arrest to spread, so did claims that the New York rapper was living in deplorable and inhumane conditions that lead to the start of a petition calling for his release. Celebrities and fans alike showed their support for Rocky and artists like Tyga cancelled future concerts in Sweden. https://twitter.com/billboard/status/1149486049065705473 https://twitter.com/jadapsmith/status/1152357720890068992 https://twitter.com/gerardogarciacx/status/1152789725771702272 Politicians and civil rights leaders like Rev. Al Sharpton have also come to bat for the rapper calling for the State Department to intervene, but some did not believe Rocky deserved help after the controversial comments he made about activism. During a 2016 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Rocky appeared to distance himself from social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole. “So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist,” Rocky said at the time. “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.” Nonetheless, many have called the Swedish government racist for their treatment of Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and their seeming unwillingness to release the rapper along with their dismissal of the Swedish men that appeared to be the instigators. Check out the timeline below.

A$AP Rocky Finally Testifies In Swedish Court [LISTEN HERE] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

