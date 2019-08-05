CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Reginae Explains #CucumberChallenge Party Attendance, Says She ONLY Went ‘To Spy’ On YFN Lucci

650 LUC: Gangsta Grillz Listening Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

By now you’ve probably heard about rapper Trouble’s out of control pool party at an Atlanta mansion. As previously reported Alexis Skyy is getting dragged for publically penetrating a woman with a cucumber during a poolside #CucumberChallenge. Reginae Carter also got hit with shade after folks noted that she previously called the challenge “disgusting” but attended the party.

Reginae Explains #CucumberChallenge Party Attendance, Says She ONLY Went ‘To Spy’ On YFN Lucci was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close