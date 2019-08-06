CLOSE
Aaliyah Will Be Honored With A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds In Vegas!

Aaliyah File Photos

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Almost 18 years after the beloved Aaliyah tragically passed away she will be getting her own wax figure at Madam Tussauds Wax Museum in Las Vegas later this month!

via Billboard

Starting on Aug. 22, fans can jam and reminisce with the late icon at the museum.

Additionally, MTLV is hosting a contest for some lucky fans to attend the VIP launch party. To enter, contestants must share their best Aaliyah-inspired look with the hashtag #ShowUsYourAaliyah on both Instagram and the Aaliyah app.

 

 

Aaliyah Will Be Honored With A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds In Vegas! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

