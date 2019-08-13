Flip & Reverse: Missy Elliott’s Most Definitive Dance Moments

On Monday, MTV announced who will be taking home the Video Vanguard Award this year at the MTV Video Music Awards, and the recipient is none other than Missy Elliott.

I think all 2000s nostalgics can be in agreement when we collectively say…

FINALLY.

The Video Vanguard Award has gone to major artists who’ve brought creativity and innovation to the music video game, and nobody embodies this criteria more than Missy. The Grammy-winning singer, rapper and songwriter will join the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake in receiving her recognition.

Part of what makes a great music video is a bomb dance routine and Misdemeanor easily meets this qualification with her memorable steps. Whether putting seasoned dancers in the spotlight or showing off her own moves, Missy has always honored this dynamic side of hip hop.

It’s only right that we celebrate Missy’s honor with a look back at her most iconic dance visuals. Hit the flip for all the heat and be sure to watch the VMAs when they air Monday, August 26 on MTV at 8 p.m.

