CLOSE
New Music
HomeNew Music

Flip & Reverse: Missy Elliott’s Most Definitive Dance Moments

A Video Vanguard in the flesh.

Bestival - Day 4

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

On Monday, MTV announced who will be taking home the Video Vanguard Award this year at the MTV Video Music Awards, and the recipient is none other than Missy Elliott.

 

I think all 2000s nostalgics can be in agreement when we collectively say…

FINALLY.

The Video Vanguard Award has gone to major artists who’ve brought creativity and innovation to the music video game, and nobody embodies this criteria more than Missy. The Grammy-winning singer, rapper and songwriter will join the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake in receiving her recognition.

Part of what makes a great music video is a bomb dance routine and Misdemeanor easily meets this qualification with her memorable steps. Whether putting seasoned dancers in the spotlight or showing off her own moves, Missy has always honored this dynamic side of hip hop.

It’s only right that we celebrate Missy’s honor with a look back at her most iconic dance visuals. Hit the flip for all the heat and be sure to watch the VMAs when they air Monday, August 26 on MTV at 8 p.m.

Flip & Reverse: Missy Elliott’s Most Definitive Dance Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close