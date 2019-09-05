Bla5er & Blo5k Lil A Drop ‘Tha 5’ Mixtape [STREAM]

CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Atlanta artists Bla5er and Blo5k Lil A just released a joint mixtape called ‘Tha 5’ presented by Last Supper Music Group (LSMG). The tape features Blo5k Fatt and Bloody Jay with production by Zaytoven, J Reid, Murda On Da Track, B Rackz, Brand Da Beast, Tasha Catour, UmmSosa, and Quay Global. The 14 track project has an A side and B to reflect both artists sounds. Blo5k Lil A’s single “Light It Up” produced by Quay Global released in August and Bla5er released his single, “Slide On Dem” also in August produced by J Reid.

Bla5er social media:

Instagram: @_Bla5er @blo5k_lila

Twitter: @_Bla5er @Blo5k_LilA

Facebook: TheRealBal5er Blo5kMuzik

 

