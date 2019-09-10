CLOSE
How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?

Damage from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian is still impacting the Bahamas and will have a major affect on that region for years to come. I know many of you are asking yourself how can you help. Here are a few options.

The American Red Cross are always taking donations to help with natural disasters and tragedies.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE MONEY 

Goods & Supplies are in high demand in many of the affected areas in the Bahamas.

Things like canned goods, trash bags, water & water containers, blankets, generators, first aid kits, and so much more is needed.

Click here to see a list of items that are needed in the relief effort.

Below is a list of drop off locations to send supplies:

Beauty Exchange Beauty Supply

1020 W. Sunrise Blvd

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311

Tel: 954 462 4545

4 Other Beauty Exchange Beauty Supply Drop-Off Locations:

11020 SW 184th Street

Miami, FL 33157

305 233 9344

2100 45th Street

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

561 845 8852

6359 W. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32818

407 822 9228

11820 NW 10th Avenue

Miami, FL 33168

305 688 4485

St. Matthews Episcopal Church

404 SW 3rd St,

Delray Beach, FL 33444

561-715-0135

561305-9149

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DROP OFF LOCATIONS

DONATE TO THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF THE BAHAMAS 

