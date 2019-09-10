CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Lil Nas X Pulls Up On His Old High School And Surprises Students [Exclusive Video]

Lil Nas X Surprise Visit To Lithia Springs High School

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Atlanta’s own Lil Nas X might have the biggest hip hop song of the last 10 years. He’s completely taken over the charts, which means he a super busy guy now. But found time to team up with Hot 107.9 to pop up on his former high school Lithia Springs High School and surprise the students with a performance.

Lithia Springs High students went absolutely crazy when Lil Nas X showed up at their pep rally to show the students love. He then performed a few of his hits, including “Old Town Road,” which shut the gym down!

Check out some of the photos and video below…

____

____

Lil Nas X Surprise Visit To Lithia Springs High School

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lil Nas X Surprise Visit To Lithia Springs High School

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

 

Lil Nas X , Lithia Springs High School

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close